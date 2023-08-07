Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 is just a few days away from hitting the theatres, and the actor is currently busy promoting his film, which will be clashing with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. If one remembers his Gadar – Ek Prem Katha too clashed at the box office and with Aamir Khan’s Lagaan, and both the films emerged as winners. Sunny has now reflected on these clashes and gave his thoughts on it.

The film will be bringing back Sunny and Ameesha Patel together, and the fans’ excitement towards this sequel is comparatively way more than that of Khiladi Kumar’s. It will be amusing to see whether, once again, both the films do well at the box office or not since the hype for Deol’s movie is way more! Scroll below to find out what he has to say!

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Gadar 2 star recently appeared on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, where he was asked about the upcoming box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Sunny Deol answering that question, said, “Mujhe kuch pata nahi.” But he continued after that and brought in the comparison of Gadar years back when it was up against Aamir Khan’s Lagaan; and said, “Competition uss waqt bhi jab humne Gadar lagayi thi aur Lagaan thi, aur log Lagaan, Lagaan kar rahe the maine socha hi nahi tha. Meri Gadar hai, jo hoga so hoga.”

However, Sunny Deol did make a point to mention how much better his first film did in comparison to Lagaan and speaking of that, the Gadar 2 actor revealed, “But Gadar ne jo dandha kiya, (Lagaan ne) uska not even 2 per cent or 5 per cent kiya hoga jo Gadar ne kiya. When they compare it that way, I say I don’t see the comparison but definitely a good film.”

He then added, “Lagaan I’ve not seen, but it was a good film, very good film.” For the unversed, this Aamir Khan-led film got nominated for the prestigious Academy Awards in the category ‘Best Foreign Language Film’.

Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are gearing up to hit the theatres on August 11th; which one are you more excited about? Tell us in the comments!

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Sunny Deol Saying “Ladki Ban Gaya” For Guys Shaving Off Body Hair Is A Problematic Promotion Of Stereotypical Norms Which Advocate Toxic Masculinity [Opinion]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News