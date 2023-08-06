The world has moved on from its gender norms and the old stereotypes of how men and women should be and behave are being broken with every passing day. However, it seems that some Bollywood actors from the ’80s are not ready to move ahead and rather pass on bizarre comments on those breaking the barrier between men and women. Today, we are talking about Sunny Deol, who recently commented on Bollywood actors shaving their hair, building their body, and their dancing skills.

Deol is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Gadar 2, which also stars Ameesha Patel. And, as in the movie the two are together, in real life also they are together on making controversial comments. For the unversed, Ameesha recently gave away anti-LGBTQ statements while calling out OTT shows.

During his latest interview with Aaj Tak, Sunny Deol referred to male actors as “girls” who choose to shave off their body hair. He said, “Mujhe toh badi sharam aati hai jab shave karlete hai apne baal, ladki ban gaya (I feel very shy when they shave their body hair as they look like girls).” The actor has seemingly forgotten to recheck that his own brother, Bobby Deol, has posed for photos in which he did not have hair on his chest or face.

Well, the actor did not stop there as he added how male actors are now more focused on making six-pack abs by saying, “I don’t understand all these things. We are actors, not bodybuilders. We are here to act, not to do bodybuilding. But, because of that we are getting talents with the mindset, ‘I have built my body, I can now become an actor, I am a dancer, I can be an actor.’” Suny Deol again forgot to check his son, Karan Deol’s Instagram account, which is filled with the Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas star’s workout routines.

We must remember that gender equality is a crucial matter and people, who hold a position where they are followed by millions of fans, must watch their mouths before spilling out such comments. Even various filmmakers have agreed they did not think it through before making a few films that promoted toxic masculinity. Moreover, staying clean shave is a trend among South Korean actors and singers and it is needless to mention the success of the Korean entertainment industry and how much love they receive.

We must take the example of Ranveer Singh, who has been breaking fashion norms for years and the love that he has received in doing so. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star is among the most successful actors and he is reaching new heights every day by staying true to himself and not focusing on the hate comments.

