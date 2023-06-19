The wedding picture of actor Karan Deol and his fiancé Drisha Acharya have been unveiled and the bride looks every inch royal as she chose a red outfit for her D-Day.

The two got married at Taj Lands End on Sunday. Karan chose a cream sherwani, Drisha complimented with a red lehenga. She completed her look with a huge mangtika and a necklace.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The pictures of Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya showed them sitting around the holy fire, ahead of their wedding ceremony. It seems they were getting ready for the “pheras”.

Right before the wedding ceremony, a slew of pictures from the baraat started doing rounds on social media. It also featured Karan Deol’s father Sunny Deol and grandfather Dharmendra.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Deol (@imkarandeol)

Karan made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 film ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. He was later seen in ‘Velle’ and will next be seen in ‘Apne 2’.

Must Read: Mrunal Thakur Reveals Media Running Behind A ‘Star-Kid’ Leaving Her Interview Midway, Says Nepotism Is Not Janhvi Kapoor’s & Other’s Fault, Adds “Stop Balming Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News