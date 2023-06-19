Om Raut’s Adipurush has been a subject of constant target, criticism, and trolls for every wrong reason that exists. The film shows a gothic-style Ramayana where Prabhas stars as Raghav, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. Now imagine we tell you about a Ramayana that starred Ajay Devgn as Ram and Kajol as Sita. There, did that make you smile? Well, yes we also wonder what happened to this epic film which was being planned by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Santoshi and Devgn had a dream film come true with The Legend of Bhagat Singh where the actor played the title role. The film is undoubtedly one of the best films made on India’s freedom struggle. After the historic success of this film the duo collaborated on Khakee and started planning for Ramayana in 2006.

The Ramayana, planned by Rajkumar Santoshi, starred Ajay Devgn as Ram and Kajol as Sita. It would have been a dream of their fans to see them together, as a couple on-screen. It was also reported that the film starred Riteish Deshmukh as Lakshman. At the same time, south superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal were considered to play Ravana. The film was being mounted on a budget of 90 – 100 crores.

However, things might have turned sour once Halla Bol tanked at the Box Office. Many of the Rajkumar Santoshi films did not do well. The director who once gave films like Ghayal and Damini struggled with debts and creative ideas that did not materialise. He announced five films which included the Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Ramayan as well but all of them were shelved as no one could risk such a huge budget for his films.

Talking about Ajay Devgn and Kajol, their pairing did not see much love from the audience in Raju Chacha and U, Me aur Hum. Maybe they could have hit it off the park with Ram and Sita, but that would now remain a mystery. However, they did give a glimpse of a brilliant chemistry with Om Raut’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, where Kajol appeared in a brief yet author-backed role.

As for Ajay Devgn, the actor was rumoured to be a part of Om Raut’s Adipurush as well. It was reported that he would play Lord Shiva in the film, but the only Lord Shiva industry would see in the upcoming days would be Akshay Kumar in Oh My God 2.

What do you feel about Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s casting as Ram and Sita in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ramayana? Would they have made a better pair than Prabhas and Kriti Sanon? And maybe (or definitely) a better Ramayana than Adipurush? Let us know in the comments section below!

