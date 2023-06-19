Bollywood film writer Manoj Muntashir has been at the receiving end ever since netizens have called out cringe-worthy dialogues by Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman in Adipurush. Led by Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, the film has been mired in controversies from day 1. Now in the latest interview, Manoj has made some shocking revelations about the industry and revealed that he’s being targeted by the lobby. On the other hand, the writer has also got protection from Mumbai Police after requesting the same.

Recently, the filmmakers confirmed that they would revise the dialogues like, ‘jalegi tere baap ki’ and ‘bua ka bagicha’ among others and it will be included in coming days. Taking to his Twitter, the writer also revealed that his own brother used indecent words on social media to bash him for the film.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Republic Bharat, Manoj Muntashir revealed, “Half of Bollywood does not want to work with me because they know dialogues like ‘paap ka devta’ and ‘hawas ka pujaari’ cannot be passed if he works on the script. I have challenged the norms of Bollywood.” Adding that he’s being targeted by the lobby who’ve been behind him for a long time. He went on to add, despite being so sincere, he’s heartbroken that people are offended for 5 dialogues out of 4000.

Manoj Muntashir added, “If I wanted to earn money, I could’ve easily done that. I might even be able to buy a private jet, but I prefer to live an ordinary life. People are lining up to work with me, but I pass on at least 10-15 films a year. That is because despite having made my place in the film industry, I do not wish to compromise on my sanatan values. I pass on films that don’t align with those values. I will not earn money by compromising on my values. Even if that means I do not work on films.”

Towards the end of the interview, Muntashir also said that he is ‘not a part of Bollywood’ that everyone knows. “I receive invitations from all parties but I never go. Manoj Muntashir is not part of Bollywood and people know this.”

On the other hand, Manoj Muntashir was given security by Mumbai Police after he requested for it post receiving death threats.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan Telling His Wife ‘Gauri, Aaram Se’ In This Old Video & Labelling Her As A ‘Speed Freak’ Gets Mushy Reactions From Netizens, One Comments “Real Life Rab Ne Bana Di Scene”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News