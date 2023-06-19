Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood who never miss an opportunity to grab the attention of their fans. The couple has been married for over three decades, and their love and fondness for each other has grown stronger. There’s now an old video of SRK and Gauri going viral on social media where they’re enjoying bike riding with their kids in Dubai, and the actor labels his wife as a ‘speed freak’ as netizens are reacting to it online and comparing it with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi in the comments. Scroll below to watch the video!

In the old clip, SRK can be seen interacting with the camera and is accompanied by his son Aryan Khan who reveals that he’s scared of quad bikes. The video is from his Dubai residence and is a part of the 2010 reality TV show, Living with A Superstar.

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen wearing all-black attire and looking handsome as usual. Gauri Khan can be seen riding the quadbike with her daughter Suhana Khan, and SRK screams and asks her to be careful while labelling her as a ‘speed freak’.

An Instagram fan page named SRK ARMY shared the video on the platform; take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK ARMY (@srk__army_)

Reacting to Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Real life rab ne bana di jodi scene 😂”

Another user commented, “He found his taani partner”

A third commented, “Only the king knows how to treat her queen”

A fourth commented, “Real rab ne scene😂”

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s video from back in the day? Tell us in the space below.

