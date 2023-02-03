Gauri Khan who happens to be Shah Rukh Khan’s wife is one of the most popular celebrities in the country. She’s an interior designer by profession and is often seen renovating the spaces of A-list B-town celebs and was snapped in the city earlier today. She was spotted with her gal-pals in the city and as she was walking by a wooden pillar, her jacket got stuck in it and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to watch the video.

Gauri is quite popular on social media with over 4 million followers on Instagram. The entire ‘Khan’ family is currently riding high on the success of SRK starrer ‘Pathaan’ as the film has shattered some major box office records while making some new ones. Now coming back to the topic, Gauri was snapped earlier in the city today and looked chic in a comfy attire.

Gauri Khan wore a printed knee-length dress that she styled with a denim jacket and matching flats. She accessorised her look with a luxury sling bag, and a pair of sunglasses and finished her look with a neat middle-parting bun.

As Gauri Khan was walking past a wooden pillar, her jacket got stuck in it and she unhooked it from the pillar and smiled graciously through the situation. Take a look at her video below:

Gauri gracefully smiled through her oops moment, hehe!

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “isi bahany hansi to sahi.”

Another user commented, “Pole tryna be Shahrukh khan or what 😂”

A third user commented, “Banss be like – ayi ese rat h jo bhot khusnaseeb ha.. N be like ab pata chala 😂😂”

What are your thoughts on Gauri Khan’s oops moment caught on the camera? Tell us in the space below.

