There is no one like Shah Rukh Khan, right? The actor made his comeback with Pathaan on the silver screen and proved that he is a real king. To be honest, not only professionally, but SRK is also a king in his personal life. Be it his magical love story with Gauri Khan or being a supportive father, the superstar never leaves a chance to dish out ‘complete family man’ goals.

SRK and Gauri are one of the most adored couples in Bollywood who have proved you can actually grow together in love. In fact, Gauri was king khan’s first girlfriend. The couple has been happily married to each other for 31 years, and they have three adorable kids. Well, SRK sometimes feels quite shy to talk about Gauri but everyone is aware of their cute chemistry. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when Shah Rukh was assuring Gauri not to worry about his sleeping patterns and the video will make you aww! Scroll below to watch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an old video, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen calming down Gauri Khan as she was worried about his sleep pattern due to his hectic work schedule. It seems that the video was recorded on a sets of film as we can also spot Karan Johar in the background. While speaking to Gauri on the phone, he tells Gauri, “Just let go of all this. You have known me for too many years to be discussing my sleep patterns. You just relax. Main itna toh kar lunga. Mai 44 years ka hu, itne toh handle kar lunga na.” To which, Karan Johar also jokingly said it’s all fake.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK VIBE (@srkvibe2.0)

Well, we can’t just stop gushing over their cute conversation. The viral video is proof that they are friends before partners and Shah Rukh Khan’s assurance is definitely a goal, this is how you should reassure your partners.

What do you think about the viral video of Shah Rukh Khan’s cute conversation with his wife Gauri? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Pathaan X Tiger: Katrina Kaif’s Zoya & Deepika Padukone’s Rubai To Have A Kicka*s Crossover In The Spy Universe? Writer Shridhar Raghavan Drops A Major Hint

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News