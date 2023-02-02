The month of February is already, and Bollywood fans are more excited about an alleged wedding than Valentine’s Day. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most good-looking couples in the industry, and although they never publicly addressed their relationship neither, they denied it starkly! They were supposedly set to get married on the first week of this month, and new information regarding the same has been found. Scroll down to know more about it.

Kiara and Sid did Shershah together and generated a widespread fan following after that. Both the actors were a guest in the current season of Koffee With Karan, where the host Karan Johar teased them a lot. Unfortunately, they came on the show with different celebs. While Kiara came with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth came with Vicky Kaushal.

Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani would have an intimate wedding at a fancy hotel in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer. Recently as per ETimes, new information about the same involving the guests has been obtained. The report states that only close friends and relatives will be present there, and the guest list includes about 100-125 people. Among the attendees, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Isha Ambani are a few of the names that have come up. For the unversed, Isha and Kiara have been friends from school.

Previously, details about the venue of the grand affair were also revealed. Apparently, the luxury resort Suryagarh, at Jaisalmer, has eighty rooms; not only that, as per news, seventy luxurious cars, including Mercedes Benz, Jaguar, BMW and others, have been booked for the transportation of the guests. The pre-wedding rituals of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, including sangeet, mehendi, haldi are supposed to take place from the 4th to the 6th of February, while the grand marriage will happen on the 6th.

Are you excited to witness B-town’s another lavish wedding? Let us know what are your thoughts about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding.

