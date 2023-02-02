Remember the cute little Sardar kid from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’? Parzaan Dastur, the child actor became a fan favorite and audiences still remember his character. However, the actor has all grown up and looks dapper as he shared a photo with Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan from an event.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ was a blockbuster hit and became one of the iconic movies to depict friendship and love. All thanks to SRK for bringing the character of Rahul onto the bug screen and winning our hearts. Along with that, Parzaan Dastur became a fan-favorite character and the reunion photo of him and SRK is all over the internet.

While sharing a post from an undisclosed event, Parzaan Dastur wrote, “When Parzaan met Pathaan 💥”. Many SRK fans rushed to the comment section and dropped sweet messages for their reunion. It was hard to believe for some of them to watch the cute little Sardar kid all grown up and we can certainly understand that no one would have expected this!

The post included two photos, one from a recent event, and the other was a throwback photo in which Shah Rukh Khan had young Parzaan on his shoulders. In the first photo, both the stars were seen in black suits, and SRK wore a black shirt with a black coat. Parzaan looked dapper and wore a maroon shirt with a white tie, and black coat and the duo smiled while posing for a selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by P A R Z A A N D A S T U R (@parzaan.dastur)

The second throwback photo showed SRK in a yellow t-shirt, with Parzaan on the shoulder wearing a red tee and denim jumpsuit. Actor Rajesh Tailang also dropped heart emojis in the comment section amongst many SRK admirers. One of the netizens also said, “Ah! Y’all should have recreated the pose” to which Parzaan replied “he said I would have to lift him up”

