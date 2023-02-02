Pathaan is riding high on success and ever since the film was released, it has created several new records at the box office. The film marked Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback on the silver screen and we have to admit that he is back with a bang. Recently, actors Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt spoke about its massive success, and Alia’s heart-winning gesture took away the limelight. Scroll below to read.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the spy thriller also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles. Not only fans but even celebrities are in awe of the film and showering their love on it. Recently, Varun and Alia aka ‘Varia’ joined the bandwagon and praised the actioner at an event.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have worked together in several films and are one of the most adored onscreen couples. The duo was recently spotted at Zee Cine Awards event and left their fans in complete awe. During a candid conversation with the media, the actors praised Pathaan. While Varun Dhawan spoke about SRK & Salman Khan and called them the biggest stars, Alia Bhatt quickly added Deepika Padukone & John Abraham’s name to the list. Now, the fans are lauding her sweet gesture of uplifting other actors.

One of the users commented, “That was pretty cool of her to do that.”

“Sweet of Alia to include this”, another comment read

Another user was quick to call her sensible and wrote, “She is actually a sensible girl.”

“Respect to Alia for doing that,” one user wrote.

“Cutie Alia! ❤️ Mast bandi hai!” a Reddit user commented.

Another user wrote, “I have noticed it’s true that when people are doing well themselves, they’d be more likely to appreciate the success of others.”

On the other hand, many users called out Varun Dhawan for not mentioning Deepika Padukone and John Abraham while talking about Pathaan’s success. Many users found his statement misogynistic.

For the unversed, Pathaan has become the first Bollywood film to breach the 300 crores nett barrier in India since the pandemic, and isn’t that commendable?

What are your thoughts on this? Don’t you think real queens uplift each other and Alia Bhatt just did that? Share your comments with us!

