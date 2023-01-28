Veteran actress Neena Gupta on Friday posted a picture from the wedding of her daughter Masaba Gupta with actor Satyadeep Mishra.

She took to Instagram where she shared a picture with Masaba from the wedding. In the image, Neena can be seen placing her hands on Masaba’s shoulders. The family picture also features Neena’s husband Vivek and Masaba’s father Vivian.

Neena Gupta captioned the photo sharing the happiness of her daughter getting married and wrote: “Aaj beti ki shaadi huee dil mein ajeeb see shanti khushi abhaar aur pyaar umda hai sharing with you friends @masabagupta @instasattu.”

Masaba Gupta is the daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta and former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Masaba Gupta made her onscreen debut with ‘Masaba Masaba’ and was also seen in ‘Modern Love Mumbai’.

In the family picture, Neena Gupta was seen sitting next to her husband Vivek and daughter Masaba smiled while looking at her dad Vivian.

Satyadeep made his debut in acting in 2011 with ‘No One Killed Jessica’. His latest big screen outing was as a senior inspector in Hritik Roshan starrer ‘Vikram Vedha’ and as a spy in the web series ‘Mukhbir’.

