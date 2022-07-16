CALLING ALL FASHIONISTAS, THE KING HAS ARRIVED! After a nail-biting wait (and no, we’re not talking about Dhairya waiting for Masaba) everyone’s favourite girls are back with Season 2. This time they’ve turned up the heat and how! The time for hot messes and puked-on dresses is over – the women are ready to don their bright prints, in the hopes of brighter futures!

Advertisement

The iconic mother-daughter duo – Neena and Masaba Gupta are back and decide that it’s time to turn their careers around. While Neena gears up to revive a popular show from her past, Masaba decides to leave the past behind and focus on the future- of her brand and herself. ‘House of Masaba’ is ready for a total rebrand, Masaba realizes and so is she. While she prepares for fashion world domination – life, as always, has other plans. Two incredibly good-looking men, one new pregnant publicist, a Qaynaat and a very thirsty mom later – Masaba realises her life is one challenge after the other. Will she emerge victorious in the journey of striking a balance between work, love and life? Or will confusion, grief, anxiety and competition come in the way?

Advertisement

Talking about how excited she is for season 2, Masaba Gupta said “It was so surreal to be filming Season 2, given the pandemic and all the things that have happened since season 1. It was special because this season has so many different tracks. It’s not just about my mom and I reclaiming our lives, it’s also about all these people around us coming into their own. Season 2 touched my heart in so many ways – it made me laugh, it made me cry and it made me feel warm on the inside and I hope it does exactly that to all the people who get to see this on Netflix on the 29th of July!”

Masaba Masaba Season 2 takes us through love, loss and lots of badassery as Masaba Gupta decides to listen to her “dil ki baat”. Directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Viniyard Films the series stars Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Ram Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, Barkha Singh, Armaan Khera and Kareema Barry. Masaba Masaba Season 2 releases on 29th July, 2022 – only on Netflix!

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor Hung Off A Mountain Cliff For Almost 30 Mins In Kedarnath Avoiding A Near-Death Experience, Here’s What Happened!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram