Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently turned author and launched her autobiography ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ a few weeks ago. In the book, the actress has openly spoken about all ranging from her pregnancy out of wedlock or her casting couch experience.

Advertisement

The veteran actress has been grabbing the headlines since the last few weeks over her revelation about her relationship with West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards. Now in an old interview, the actress had revealed how her daughter Masaba would feel bad as her father didn’t keep in touch with her during her growing up years.

Advertisement

Masaba Gupta was born to Neena Gupta and Vivian Richards out of wedlock. During a conversation with Times Of India, Neena said, “I told her how her father is not a family man and how he was like this and this. In the beginning, she would feel bad that Vivian was not in touch with her till the age of about 20, but then he got in touch. His problem also is that he is not net savvy and so, it is very difficult to get in touch with him.”

Recalling the time about Masaba Gupta’s birthdays, Neena said that Vivian would sometimes just disappear having no interactions for years. She said, “Sometimes, he would call her on her birthday and sometimes, he would not call for even three years. Sometimes, he would come here and meet and sometimes not. By then, I knew him and how he was.”

Neena Gupta then said, “If I told him I needed something, he would go mad finding it to bring it for me, but on his own, he would not bring anything. He is a person who cannot express his emotions.”

Sardar Ka Grandson actress during the interaction also recalled a time when she was watching a match and Vivian was the team captain. He was in tears when they lost the match by a run. “I was in Jaipur watching a match in which he was playing. They lost the match by a run and as a captain, I saw him almost crying and I liked that about him. He is a very nice guy, down-to-earth, disciplined, but you can expect only that much from him. I feel that God gave me my father instead of him,” Neena said.

Must Read: Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Gets Brutally Trolled Online, Netizens Ask “Who Dresses Like This For Yoga?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube