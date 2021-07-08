In this day and age, being a public figure isn’t easy. Several celebrities have been a target of vicious internet trolls and criticism for their outfit. Now their latest target becomes Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput. Scroll down to know more.

Recently, Mira was spotted as she was seen exiting a building in the suburbs. Paparazzi snapped her while leaving the venue and heading towards her car. As pictures and videos went viral, it also attracted some unpleasant comments on the post.

Mira Rajput was seen wearing a simple brown top and paired that with a mini polka dot skirt. Her outfit was relaxed and breezy one but netizens on social media were not kind to her. A netizen commented, “Skimpy skirt for casual occasion,” while another made a sarcastic remark, “She’s wearing a very long skirt.” A third user wrote, “not dressing right for her yoga session” and a fourth user commented, “Who dresses like this for yoga?”

Take a look at the pic and the comments below:

This is not the first time that Mira was a target of online trolls. Last year, she was schooled for casually using ‘split personality’ in her caption. She had shared a picture flaunting her new look as she gave herself a haircut at home. She captioned it, “Split personality. Also gave myself a haircut. #tamethesplits #punintended.” Netizens called her out for using ‘split personality in her caption.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015. The two are now proud parents of 4-year old daughter Misha and 2-year old son, Zain. While she is not an actor, she did appear in a few brand endorsements. She also has an ever-growing fan base on Instagram. Currently, she enjoys over 2.5 million followers. Often she shares tips on motherhood, kids, nutrition, fitness and beauty.

