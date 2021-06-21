Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are hands-on with their kids and often give a glimpse of the same on their respective social media handles. The couple has a daughter named Misha (4) and a son named Zain (2). In a recent interview, Mira opened up on having parenting fights with her husband initially but later synced with each other like a pro. Read to know the scoop below.

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 and the couple shares two kids.

In an interview with Kidsstoppress, Mira Rajput revealed that she used to have fights with Shahid Kapoor initially on co-parenting but eventually synced together and said, “It used to happen. But I am so happy that both of us are in sync. Because I feel co-parenting is really important and it’s absolutely essential to keeping yourself and your family happy and sane. Because once you become one, you are a parent till the rest of your life. It’s an endless job but you don’t need to make it endless without any breaks, and that’s where co-parenting really helps. And regardless of the amount of help that you may have, at the end of the day, as parents, you are the ones who structure the family, its dynamics, the values that you want to set in and that’s when I feel like Shahid and I are completely in sync with that.”

Mira also revealed that as parents both of them have different strengths and said, “He knows that I am more involved on a day-to-day basis but now even that has changed because actually even Shahid is very involved, even on a day-to-day basis. I think it’s great. During the pandemic, I hope that other fathers have realised what mothers ‘typically’ are supposed to be doing and sharing that load. That balance is good. I am good at one thing, he is good at another thing. Shahid is extremely patient, I am very meticulous. So I am damn good with their routines but he is amazing with meltdowns, so it helps.”

What are your views on Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor’s parenting skills? Tell us in the comments below.

