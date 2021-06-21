Ayan Mukerji’s much-awaited film Brahmastra has been in the production stage for the past few years. Ever since it was announced, fans eagerly awaited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor together on the silver screen. Due to the pandemic, the film has been getting delayed, and the wait of fans have been increasing with every passing month. But, we have a piece of good news for all the fans as the film is all set to shoot it’s last schedule.

Ayan and his team will be reportedly heading to Budapest to shoot the last schedule. The Ranbir and Alia starrer kicked off in 2018 but has been facing many roadblocks ever since. This film has seen a lot, from the main leads contracting COVID to the curfew rules in Maharashtra. But it looks like now it is finally heading towards the end.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will shoot the last extensive schedule of Brahmastra in Budapest. After being fully vaccinated, the cast and crew will fly to Hungary after the travel situation gets better and the restrictions relax. The plan is to kick off the shoot of Brahmastra post-August.

Well, if this happens, then we can expect Ayan Mukerji to announce the release date of Brahmastra by the end of this year, hopefully. We know that fans cannot wait any longer to see the real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt romancing on-screen.

The interesting part is that Alia and Ranbir fell in love with each other while filming this movie, and now the two have reached a stage when they are reportedly ready to take the plunge in their relationship and tie the knot. We wouldn’t be surprised if their wedding date and the day the film releases would clash…haha!

Brahmastra is the first part of the ambitious trilogy that Ayan Mukerji is working on. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

