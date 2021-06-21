Akshay Kumar is a very busy actor. However, even before he can wrap up the films already on his plate, the actor has reportedly given his nod to his next. As per a report, after collaborating with producer Sajid Nadiadwala on several projects, the duo is all set to join hands once more. This project will also star Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Sajid is currently busy with launching Ahan into Bollywood with Milan Luthria’s Tadap. Set to release in September, the film features Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Interestingly, it was Akshay who presented the first look poster of Ahan’s debut film. And now, even before it can release, reports of the two set to work together has made the headline.

Advertisement

A source close to Sajid Nadiadwala’s production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, told Pinkvilla, “The entire team is rooting for this first-time combo of Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty. The project is in the planning stage and Sajid has come up with a story that demands for this unique star-cast. More details will be revealed in the time to come.”

Talking about why this collab is extra special, the insider said it’s because of the fantastic rapport Akshay Kumar shares with Ahan Shetty’s father, Suniel Shetty. For the unversed, Sunil and Akshay have starred alongside each other in several films, including Waqt Hamara Hai, Mohra, Hera Pheri, Phir Hera Pheri Dhadkan, Awara Pagaal Deewana and more. Keeping this relationship in mind, the source added, “Sajid Nadiadwala is well aware of this and one expects the same sort of magic from Akshay and Ahan too.”

Details regarding this Akshay-Ahan film, like the director’s name, title, genre and shooting details, are currently being kept under wraps. While signing off, the source added that an official announcement about this project would be made by the producer soon.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently wrapped up a significant chunk of the action-comedy Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. This is said to be followed by a brief stint in Mumbai soon. He is also the main in several other projects, including Bell Bottom, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithiviraj and Ram Setu.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jonita Gandhi Songs To Synch Your Monday With The Rains: Saajan Aayo Re To Kahaan Hoon Mein

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube