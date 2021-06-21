Music heals the soul, but what about our heart that doesn’t want Mondays to come ever? Well, music helps in that too. So as we begin a new week, with a new Monday, let’s again resort to music and hear the songs that will make us feel good and prepare us to groove through the day. The artist this week is none other than Jonita Gandhi.

Jonita is not the staple voice that we have associated with certain types of songs. The singer, through the years, has proved her mettle and sung some fantastic tracks in varied genres and made us fall in love with them. Her range is evident between the Breakup Song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to Main Tumhara from Dil Bechara.

So today as we get into another week, let’s get into it celebrating it with Jonita Gandi and her beautiful voice. Read and tune in the goodness.

KAHAAN HOON MEIN

This resonates with our every Monday morning feeling, wait. We are kidding. Kahaan Hoon Mein from Highway is a track that is as simple and effective as it could be. Comparatively less on instruments and more on vocals, this AR Rahman composition is a treat for the singer and her fans.

GILEHRIYAAN

Dangal’s Gilehriyaan represents coming of age in the most bubbly way. The track sung by Jonita Gandhi is soft, soothing and perfect to play in the background while you sip in your first cup of coffee for the day.

SAJAN BIN

Music in web shows is fast approaching to become big. Bandish Bandits on Amazon Prime Video was a musical show that featured the fusion of modern and classical music. Sajan Bin, sung by Jonita Gandhi and Shivam Mahadevan, is peppy and soothing at the same time.

SAAJAN AAYO RE

The Ok Jaanu album is one beast, but sadly this track sung by Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz did not receive the audience it deserves. Saajan Aayo Re is a song to trigger your soul. It is a perfect track to sync yourself with the rain.

MENTAL MANADHIL

Okay, don’t come at us saying both are from the same universe and that OK Jaanu is a remake of OK Kanmani. Mental Manadhil is a music piece that is enough to excite you and make your work at full speed and battle all the blues out.

