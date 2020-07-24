Dil Bechara Box Office Review: Sky Would’ve Been Limit For The Last Film Of Sushant Singh Rajput

Dil Bechara Box Office Review: Star Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi, Sahil Vaid, Saif Ali Khan

Director: Mukesh Chhabra

Producer: Fox Star Studios

Note: It has been more than 4 months since theaters have been closed all over the nation due to ongoing pandemic. No film has released at the Box Office in this time period so our Box Office Review will take into consideration lesser factors then we take in normal conditions.

Our Box Office Review in the current situation doesn’t imply the accuracy it does in normal circumstances because we have no clue about the release size Dil Bechara would’ve got if it had hit the cinemas on July 24.

A film’s Box Office fate also depends on the performance of films releasing before and after it. In the ongoing situation, we can’t take into consideration that factor too and that’s why in the Box Office Review of Dil Bechara we will roughly predict its BO prospects and how much theatrical revenue the film may have lost because of not being able to hit the big screens.

Dil Bechara Box Office Review: Expectations

Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars has its own loyal fan base. The film is admired by the lovers of the romance genre. Dil Bechara is the official Hindi remake of The Fault In Our Stars so there have been expectations from it, ever since it has been announced. Earlier titled as Kizzie Aur Manny, the film was delayed after director Mukesh Chhabra’s name was involved in #MeToo controversy. But after he got a clean chit, the movie came back on track and was retitled as Dil Bechara.

Although, physically no more among us, Sushant Singh Rajput has always been a commercially viable actor. His last film Chhichhore was a strong hit with domestic business above 150 crores mark. Apart from that, he has starred in successful films like Kedarnath, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Shuddh Desi Romance & Kai Po Che!

Sushant’s star power would’ve added so much value to the commercial prospects of the film. Moreover, after his unfortunate demise, there has been a huge hike in the public’s interest in his life and his films. If it was not about lockdown or pandemic, Dil Bechara would’ve hit the cinemas with huge expectations.

Dil Bechara Box Office Review: Impact

I haven’t got a chance to watch The Fault In Our Stars yet so can’t say how similar Dil Bechara is to that film. But one thing is sure that, it’s a nice watch with good emotional value. Shashank Khaitan & Suprotim Sengupta’s screenplay is simple, warm and impactful. The old school romance between the lead stars touches the chords of your heart and even moves you occasionally. It’s beautiful to see two people just loving each other without going into the practicalities of life. This is one thing that really connects with the audience.

Plus as I said above, the story and its screenplay are very simple. There are no complex characters but really simple ones. And the beauty of Dil Bechara lies in that simplicity. While watching, it makes you feel so many things and that’s where it wins. The dialogues are of the one biggest winners of the film. They are heartwarming & painful at the same time. There are a few dialogues which appear just ironic at this moment. For example when Manny says, “Tum aaj kal ke artists ki problem hi yahi hai. Kaam to shuru karte ho khatam hi nahi karte.” When he says it, you know why it’s ironic. And then Saif Ali Khan has a tiny but beautiful role to play. His dialogues will again hit you very hard especially after the demise of Sushant.

It’s tough to see Sushant Singh Rajput acting right in front of your eyes. Checking out a still of him is still okay but watching him move when he is no more brings back so many memories. It feels he is alive and that feeling kills you.

Sanjana Sanghi is very promising and confident. It’s not technically her first film but as a lead, she totally nails her character. She is here to go far.

Mukesh Chhabra has given a good direction but could’ve been better. Music could have been better too.

Dil Bechara Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Overall, if Dil Bechara had hit the cinemas today it would’ve broken many records. The film definitely holds commercial value but as Anne Frank says, “Dead people receive more flowers than the living ones because regret is stronger than gratitude.”

Dil Bechara in the current situation would’ve targetted the 200 crores mark easily. But that wouldn’t have been its limit. The sky would have been a limit for this film.

