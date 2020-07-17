Cursed Review: Katherine Langford Starrer’s Storytelling Is Good Enough To Put You To Sleep

Cursed Review: Star Cast: Katherine Langford, Devon Terrell, Gustaf Skarsgard, Daniel Sharman, Peter Mullan, Lily Newmark, Billy Jenkins, Emily Coates, Catherine Walker

Directors: Jon East, Daniel Nettheim, Zetna Fuentes, Sarah O’Gorman

Creators: Frank Miller, Tom Wheeler

Genre: Fantasy

Streaming On: Netflix

Cursed Review: What’s The Story? And How’s The Screenplay?

Cursed is a re-imagination of the King Arthur world which keeps Nimue at the center and tells the story from her eye. Before dying, Nimue’s mother tells her to give the magical sword to Merlin, a magician. As Nimue sets on the path to fulfilling her mom’s last wish, she also has to save her Fae clan which is on the verge of extinction due to daily massacres by godmen.

It’s a 10-episode long show with each one of them having close to 1 hour of duration. I still lapped up on it for a couple of reasons.

1) Katherine Langford leads the drama and who doesn’t want to see her light up the screen after 13 Reasons Why comes to an end?

2) The fantasy genre has a charm of its own kind. No matter how much you grow up, you always get fascinated by it.

However, sadly Cursed disappointed me big time and that’s because it is a snoozefest. Starting from the episode 1 to the finale, I was always looking forward to seeing the graph of narration pickup, but it never does. Except for a few good scenes here and there, the whole show hardly offers any kind of entertainment that can make you sit through and binge-watch it.

The story of Cursed had a huge scope but the way it has been stretched unnecessarily makes you sick with boredom. It’d have been a much better show if there were just 7-8 episodes and the events were written in a more precise way. Also, the writers haven’t been able to fully harness the potential of a show which has a heavy dose of magic, action, thrill and mystery. It could’ve easily had a lot of far better scenes which otherwise come and go without solving any purpose.

Cursed Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Katherine Langford as Nimue is good but doesn’t reach the level I was looking forward to seeing her. Devon Terrell as Arthur does a fine job. Gustaf Skarsgard is good. Daniel Sharman as Weeping Monk has some interesting fight scenes. Others are also okay.

However, I’d like to specially mention Billy Jenkins & Emily Coates. They really impressed me in their respective small roles but strong performances.

The direction to the show hasn’t been really effective. While the directors did a great job in creating a close to perfect environment, they couldn’t get the best from their actors. Cinematography is a huge plus though.

Cursed Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Cursed is a boring show. You can still watch it for the love of Katherine and the Fantasy genre but don’t expect much from it.

Rating: Two stars

