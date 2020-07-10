Breathe: Into The Shadows Review: Let The Show & Its Star Cast Take You On A Thrilling & Chilling Ride

Breathe: Into The Shadows Review: Star Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Nithya Menen, Amit Sadh, Ivana Kaur, Resham Shrivardhan, Saiyami Kher, Nizhalgal Ravi, Plabita Borthakur, Hrishikesh Joshi, Shrikant Verma, Shradha Kaul, Varin Rupani, Pawan Singh, Kuljeet Singh, Shruti Bapna

Director: Mayank Sharma

Genre: Drama, Crime Thriller

Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Breathe: Into The Shadows Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

Touted to be Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, Breathe: Into The Shadows takes forward the brand name of Breathe (2018) released by the same OTT platform. While Breathe: Into The Shadows takes forward the story of Breathe and keeps some of his old characters intact, it also introduces some new ones.

Breathe: Into The Shadows underlines the same concept i.e. “How far you can go for your family?” but this time it has new central characters. Abhishek Bachchan has replaced R. Madhavan and Nithya Menen has replaced Sapna Pabbi. Saiyami Kher is also the new entry in the team while Amit Sadh & Hrishikesh Joshi stay intact.

So the story is about Avinash Sabharwal, his wife Abha and daughter Siya. After Siya gets kidnapped, the kidnapper wants Avinash to kill some people for him. Now those who have seen Breathe (2018) understand how heavy and thrilling that show gets. R Madhavan and the concept of that show was totally killer and it was tough to watch it without taking multiple breaks. And let me tell you, Breathe: Into The Shadows takes you on a similar ride.

The show has 12 episodes and each one of them is 40-60 minutes long. Let me break down a few things for you right here.

As you start watching the show, you’ll notice that the identity of the kidnapper is not the real suspense. There are some really big clues thrown by the writers right from the beginning which even make you feel like the drama is predictable. But hold on there. Even when you accurately guess the identity of the kidnapper and the show reminds you of some films and a recent show (I won’t name them because that will lead to spoiler), you should continue to watch it because it is more than what you think.

Once the identity of the kidnapper is revealed, the horizon of the story widens. Things start going deeper and the good part is that even when you think that you know where everything is going, it holds some genuine surprises. Even though the initial part of the show doesn’t offer anything substantial or novel, it starts shaping up for better from 5th or 6th episode. The layered and warped storyline holds some legit merits like it shares some important, fascinating, and even disturbing details about mental illness. I won’t name the mental disease that the show talks about because that will again be a spoiler.

As I mentioned above, In the past we have seen so many movies which talk about this particular mental disease but Breathe: Into The Shadows is important because it sheds more details about it. Now that’s where all the thrill lies.

Another good thing about the screenplay is that despite dealing with so many complexities, it’s easy to understand what’s going on and relate to the characters. The script has been written keeping the ‘web masses’ in mind so it won’t just appeal to a little section of the audience.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Abhishek Bachchan shines and surprises as he gives one of the topmost performances of his career. His layered and warped character discovers a new side of his talent which no one of us had seen earlier. Notice the scene in which he talks to Pa while the latter is on the death bed. His performance will surprise you big time and there are quite a few scenes like these in which he will really amaze you. Having said that, I felt that he couldn’t justify the character completely. There were several portions in the show where I felt he lagged a bit or the character demanded more from him.

Nithya Menen is excellent as Abha. Just watch her as her character develops and I bet you won’t want the show to end. She is so effortlessly amazing in this one.

Amit Sadh plays his character efficiently. He looks rugged, handsome and his personality adds to the value of the character.

Saiyami Kher has a small role but it’s impactful. Others in the supporting cast are also good but I’d like to specially mention Hrishikesh Joshi, Shradha Kaul, and Kuljeet Singh. You have seen Hrishikesh and Amit‘s bromance in Breathe (2018) and while their bond takes a new leap in this part, don’t miss his and Shrikant Verma‘s bonding over food and of course the Mumbai vs Delhi debates. Also, it was fun to see Kuljeet Singh speaking very close to accurate Punjabi. It was quite rare and refreshing.

Mayank Sharma‘s direction is very good.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Review: Final Verdict

Breathe: Into The Shadows is nothing extraordinary on the OTT but it has got its good share of chills and thrills which surely keep you entertained.

Rating: Three & Half Stars

