Dark Season 3 Review: Is The Creator Of The Show A Being From The Future?

Dark Season 3 Review: Star Cast: Louis Hofmann, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Barbara Nüsse, Lisa Vicari, Daan Lennard Liebrenz, Sebastian Rudolph, Ella Lee, Maja Schöne, Lena Urzendowsky, Anne Ratte-Polle, Angela Winkler, Denis Schmidt, Florian Panzner, Moritz Jahn, Wolfram Koch, Ludger Bökelmann, Oliver Masucci, Winfried Glatzeder, Nele Trebs, Jördis Triebel, Joshio Marlon, Felix Kramer, Walter Kreye, Rike Sindler, Anne Lebinsky, Tatja Seibt, Helena Pieske, Antje Traue, Gina Alice Stiebitz, Carina Wiese, Carlotta von Falkenhayn, Sandra Borgmann, Stephan Kampwirth, Stephanie Amarell, Karoline Eichhorn, Tom Philipp, Peter Schneider, Hermann Beyer, Arnd Klawitter, Christian Steye, Paul Lux, Lydia Makrides, Deborah Kaufmann, Béla Gabor Lenz, Peter Benedict, Gwendolyn Göbel, Julika Jenkins, Lisa Kreuzer, Sebastian Hülk, Christian Pätzold, Luise Heyer, Max Schimmelpfennig, Mark Waschke, Lea van Acken

Director: Baran bo Odar

Genre: Sci-fi, Supernatural, Thriller

Streaming On: Netflix

Dark Season 3 Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

In case you are reading this review without watching any episode of Netflix’s Dark so far, it is all about time travel and it’s paradoxes like Predestination Paradox, Bootstrap Paradox, and others. The mind-bending series started streaming on the OTT platform first in 2017 and it’s 3rd and final season has released on June 27,2020.

Season 3 of Dark is mostly an answer to all the curiosity and questions which was the result of watching it’s first two seasons. So, if you haven’t watched any season of the show so far, you are in a great place to start it now and end it in one go. You are saved by the pain of waiting for season 3 after watching season 2. And if you watched both seasons before only, your wait comes to an end now.

Everything that has been playing with your mind ever since you watched the first two seasons of Dark is going to be answered in the final season. Well, that’s what we expect from the final season at least. I won’t go into the details of the storyline because one thing will lead to another and I’ll end up giving you spoilers which I don’t intend to give. So just going to make a few points that will let you know about the stuff and its quality.

Dark season 3 starts with a quote by German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer. It reads as, “Der Mensch kann zwar tun, was er will, aber er kann nicht wollen, was er will. It means, “Man can do what he wills, But he can not will, what he wills.”

If you manage to understand the family trees in the show, get a basic knowledge of Predestination and Bootstrap paradox while keeping in mind the quote of Arthur Schopenhauer, you won’t have a hard time understanding the show. Of course, it will play with your mind throughout the time, but that’s the fun part of the show. Right? I won’t judge the storytelling of this show because I truly believe Baran bo Odar is a genius after completing watching Dark. He seems to be a man who is from the future came here especially to bless us with this show.

Dark, as we know is a series that plays with too many things at a time. There are too many characters, multiple versions of them, multiple timelines, multiple worlds. As a viewer, we know how challenging it is to understand everything that’s happening in the show. Every act, every damn thing that’s happening has a cause and an effect. You can’t blink while watching this show and at times you have to repeatedly watch some scenes again and again. That’s how you understand it.

But to tell a complex and layered story like this where you have so many things to keep a track of and make everything meaningful, you need to be a genius. Baran bo Odar along with his team of writers has therefore done an incredible job and I am totally a fan of his work.

Though I am not going to share anything specific from the show, It was wonderful to note how the alternate world in Dark is all about the wants of its characters. When you watch, you will notice how the characters especially Hannah, Ulrich, Charlotte, little Elizabeth, Magnus have what they wanted in the real universe. There’s a theory about parallel universes that says whatever you think or want is happening with another version of you in some other universe. Dark shows that. Write down in the comment section if you are able to note what I am saying here.

However, I’ve got a little complaint here. The season 3 is not as intriguing as the previous ones and on top of that, it doesn’t answer all the questions.

But overall a brilliant watch with a brilliant finale!

Dark Season 3 Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Full marks to the casting of the show. Every character and their different versions are almost lookalikes and that’s an example of sheer hard work and dedication. When this incredible team started working to make Germany’s first Netflix show they made sure they make a great one.

It’s difficult to talk about every actor’s performance because there are so many therefore I’ll just say every one of them was perfectly cast and justified their role. However, I am very impressed with Maja Schöne, Mark Waschke, and the new actor who played Eva’s henchmen (middle one among the trio).

Baran bo Odar as a director has given a marvelous show which will be cherished by sci-fi lovers until something better than this comes up. Double thumbs up to the guy. Also kudos for the excellent production and art design to everyone responsible for it.

Dark Season 3 Review: Final Verdict

Overall, Dark has come to an end but I feel it’s the beginning. Beginning of characters who are here to stay with you for longer than you think. Beginning of a new era in the sci-fi genre which will probably have greater stories and Beginning of the genre’s popularity in masses.

Rating: 4.5 (Four & Half Stars)

