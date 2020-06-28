German series, Dark, saw its third and the final season going live yesterday on Netflix. Season 3 has been fetching highly positive reviews from critics and currently, it’s the most trending topic of discussion amongst the netizens.

On the viewership front too, Dark season 3 has opened with a good response. But wait, there’s a black dot which has spoilt the entire white canvas. The show has been leaked online by none other than Tamilrockers. Yes, You read that! Other websites like Movierulz, Telegram too are involved in online piracy.

While the content from a few websites is removed, there are still other sites availing the downloadable season 3 of Dark. Let’s hope, Netflix looks into the matter as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the German original Netflix series had blown away people’s minds with the first 2 seasons. Expectedly, there was huge excitement among fans and they took to social media to express it on the day of season 3’s release.

A lot of fans took to their Twitter page to share their thrill to watch this Netflix show. One of the fans wrote, “Apocalypse is coming! #DarkNetflix #Dark3”. Another tweeted, “Last cycle will begin from today Me trying to recall the characters #DarkNetflix #darkseries #DarkSeason3 #dark3”. One more fan wrote, “The day arrived..TICK TOCK TICK TOCK….!!!

We gonna get #Dark3 #DarkNetflix #season3 Get ready to enter into the mirror world.. @Muskan10sharma @nicksdmehta @Sushma_JGowda to get confuse ourselves…Just 2 hrs left…!!!! #sicmunduscreatus #darkseries”.

Dark Season 3 stars Louis Hoffmann, Lisa Vicari, Karoline Eichhorn, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Lisa Kreuzer, Stephan Kampwirth, Moritz Jahn, Peter Benedict, Deborah Kaufmann, Paul Lux, and Gina Stiebitz, among many others.

