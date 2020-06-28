Adele Post Dramatic Weight Loss, Wears 4-Year-Old Outfit; Guess How It Looks Now?

Adele has inspired millions of fans with her dramatic weight loss journey over the year. The journey has supposedly stemmed after her divorce with her husband Simon Konecki. But now, the singer has given some major goals to fans after she rocked an outfit that she wore at her Glastonbury performance four years ago.

For those of you who have joined in late, Adele was the star performer of the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival in 2016. Now, BBC recently aired clips of the past year events of the show as the Festival for 2020 has been canceled owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Adele shared an image of herself squatting near her tv in a pair of grey sequined sweatpants and a white t-shirt. But it was the next image that had our jaw hitting the floor hard. The Rolling In The Deep singer rocked the same outfit that she was seen in on TV in the clip of the Glastonbury 2016 Festival.

Sharing these images on her social media handle, Adele captioned them as, “5 ciders in” along with an ‘ok’ emoji. But what also got the attention of fans was a comment by the singer’s rumoured beau Skepta. The man commented, “Finally got your Instagram password lol.” Well, now that has us wondering if it was he who shared these inspiring images of Adele on the photo-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, it is being reported that Adele has managed her drastic weight loss with the help of a strict Sirtfood diet. Check out some of her recent posts that will make you want to sweat your way to weight loss right now!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!