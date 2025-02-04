Bianca Censori seems to have gained a lot of confidence following her daring and highly controversial publicity stunt at the Grammy Awards.

The typically quiet and reserved wife of the rapper belted out Adele’s hit ‘Rolling in the Deep,’ stealing the spotlight, at Kanye West’s LA after-party on Sunday night.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Red Carpet Drama

Censors had remained largely silent on the Grammys red carpet earlier in the night, donning a barely-there dress that left little to the imagination.

She dropped her fur coat to reveal her daring outfit, as Kanye appeared to remark, with lip readers catching his words, “You’re making a scene now,” before suggesting Bianca take a moment to turn.

“Make a scene, I’ll say it’ll make so much sense,” the Yeezy founder allegedly told his Australian wife as per a lip reader. “Drop it behind you and then turn; I got you.”

Kanye’s wife, Bianca Censori, has quite the outfit at the GRAMMYs. https://t.co/JwvKEppv2T — AlgorithmPulse (@AlgorithmPulse) February 3, 2025

Despite their dramatic arrival at the Grammys, which saw them ejected for seemingly making a spectacle, the couple still had tickets for the event, given Kanye’s nomination for Best Rap Song. Later, the two reappeared at the after-party, where Kanye treated guests to a performance of new material.

Bianca Censori Steals the Show at the After-Party

Following the after-party, Censori took to the stage in a sheer black thong bodysuit, kicking up her leg and making a dramatic performance of Adele’s hit with wild enthusiasm.

The crowd was captivated, but Kanye, ever the controlling presence, soon snatched the mic back from her hand.

Bianca Censori singing “Rolling in the Deep” by Adele at a Grammys after party (2025) pic.twitter.com/AL3JmUlxzD — EPMG.fiji (@EPMG_fiji) February 4, 2025

This marked Kanye’s first trip back to the US in six months, with some speculating his return was to deal with a growing list of legal battles and controversies, including a lawsuit filed by his former assistant. Whether he’s back to handle these matters or settle into his $25 million Beverly Hills mansion.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Jennifer Lawrence Admitted She Was Drunk During Her Famous Kiss With Chris Pratt In Passengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News