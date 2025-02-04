The controversial Grammys 2025 moment was not enough for Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori. The controversial couple was reportedly escorted out after her NFSW avatar on the red carpet. But that did not stop her from pulling off another revealing look at the after-party. Besides, their raunchy PDA is going viral all over and leaving netizens in disbelief yet again. Scroll below for all the details!

Another sheer look by Bianca

As most know, Ye’s wife wore a sheer dress at the Grammys 2025 red carpet, flaunting her busty assets in an uncensored look. The controversial saga continued in the evening as she wore a black see-through jumpsuit that left little to the imagination.

Ye gets wild with his wife at the Grammys after-party

Videos of Ye having a gala time at the after-party are viral all over the internet. But there are some scandalous clips doing the rounds as the celebrity couple indulges in some raunchy PDA.

Kanye West could be seen holding Bianca Censori’s buttocks. Things don’t stop there as she flaunts her assets in front of him before they lock tongues. Contrary to rumors of divorce, the duo look really happy together. However, netizens are grossed out.

A user wrote, “Gross”

Another commented, “Very disrespectful. Idiots”

“This a wild photo, shame this types of thinking should be banned,” another wrote.

“Where is her self respect?” a user questioned.

Another reacted, “Kanye is out of ideas. All he has to get attention now is nudity and crass. His music is just boring autotuned dribble.”

Take a look at the controversial video here.

Bianca’s sister reacts to Grammys 2025 red carpet look

Bianca Censori’s sister Angelina Censori showed support for her sister by sharing a video of her Grammys 2025 red carpet look on her Instagram stories. She also shared a picture of Ye’s wife dropping her fur coat and exposing her body in the sheer dress.

