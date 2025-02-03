There are no boundaries for Bianca Censori, who has sparked massive outrage for her naked avatar on the Grammys 2025 red carpet. Kanye West’s wife reportedly arrived uninvited at the award ceremony. She’s now at the receiving end of backlash, and she left little to the imagination and had to be escorted out of the event. Scroll below for details!

As always, Ye pulled off a decent outfit while drawing all the attention to his wife. He wore an all-black outfit and paired it with matching-colored shoes. The rapper completed his look with sunglasses. On the other hand, Bianca was initially seen walking in a furry long overcoat. But she went bold as soon as she arrived on the red carpet.

After a short conversation with Kanye West, Bianca Censori turned her back to the cameras. She stripped down to a sheer body-fitting outfit. The NFSW attire showcased her busty assets along with her b*ttcrack.

Bianca Censori looked quite comfortable stripping down at the Grammys 2025 red carpet. She also posed in that avatar with Kanye West, who was visibly rooting for his wife.

Netizens were in disbelief as she bashed Ye and his wife on social media platforms.

A user wrote, “This is so disturbing. She looks terrified. People in the audience are laughing. It’s public humiliation.”

Another commented, “The level of desperation you need to be suffering to be able to pull a stunt like this is enormous.”

“If someone else does that, they get arrested for indecent exposure and public indecency,” wrote a viewer.

Another reacted, “The fact that she looks so uncomfortable makes it seem like he’s forcing her to do it”

Take a look at the viral video shared by E!News below:

You can't tell Kanye West and Bianca Censori nothing—even if it's at the 2025 Grammys. #Grammys pic.twitter.com/EoK8UStpgw — E! News (@enews) February 3, 2025

Meanwhile, many celebrities are being hailed for their trending looks at the Grammys. Taylor Swift pulled off a red-hot look in a shimmery one-shoulder piece with a deep-plunging neckline. She also carried an accessory, the T-jewel, around her thigh, which reportedly has a Travis Kelce connection. Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce, Gracie Abrams, and Miley Cyrus are among other beauties who made heads turn.

Trevor Noah hosted the 67th Annual Grammy Awards. He’s making much noise over his jokes, including the controversial illegal immigrants remark. Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and Bruno Mars are among the others who bagged the trophy.

