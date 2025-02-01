The most awaited night of the music industry is here. The 2025 edition of the Grammy Awards is slated for February 2, 2025 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Fans have been excited to find out which of their favorite stars would be performing and presenting at the awards ceremony.

This year’s ceremony has also been announced as an attempt at raising funds to support and provide some relief to those affected by the California wildfires which burned down houses and took lives of the residents. Here’s the complete list of the artists who will be performing at the 2025 Grammy Awards as well as the name of a recently announced coveted presenter.

Grammy Awards 2025: Complete List Of Artists Performing

The Recording Academy has announced the complete lineup of the artists who will be performing at the upcoming ceremony. While only a few of them were previously announced, now all the names have been confirmed. Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin, Lainey Wilson, and Herbie Hancock are amongst the names.

Brittany Howard, Brad Paisley, Teddy Swims, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent, Jacob Collier, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, as well as Shakira will also be seen performing at the special night celebrating the beauty and strength of music when the ceremony airs and streams live.

Grammy Awards 2025: Taylor Swift Announced As Presenter

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift has been announced as one of the presenters of the much-awaited ceremony. Fans were ecstatic to hear it, especially since she has also received a total of six nominations for her songs and albums. Fans are hopeful she bags all of them, especially the Album of the Year. If she wins it, she’ll make history by being the only artist to win it five times.

Grammy Awards 2025: What More To Expect

On the other hand, Trevor Noah will be hosting the ceremony for the fifth consecutive time. The event will be airing live on CBS at 8 pm ET and be available to watch on Paramount+ for those streaming on the Internet.

Meanwhile, the Recording Academy issued a statement and mentioned that they had “a renewed sense of purpose” this year because of their aim to “support wildfire relief efforts” and “honor the bravery and dedication” of the fire persons who have been busy evacuating people and saving lives.

The premiere ceremony will happen prior to the main Grammys ceremony. The nominees were announced last year through a YouTube livestream. Fans have been speculating which of the stars will show up and if any of the popular couples like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will make their red carpet debut together. Netizens will find out only on the night of the event.

