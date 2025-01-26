Kanye West is reportedly shedding pounds and his usual frown after his wife, Bianca Censori, issued him an ultimatum to shape up or risk losing her. In a rare display of joy, the rapper shared a photo showing off his slimmer frame alongside his wife, known for posting daring, scantily clad snaps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VZN (@vznmag)

Bianca Censori’s Ultimatum to Kanye West

Insiders revealed that Bianca, frustrated by Kanye’s weight gain and sour attitude, encouraged him to get healthier and more appealing both physically and emotionally.

“Kanye’s dropped pounds and Bianca’s obviously relieved because he was hefty and kind of gross,” an insider revealed. “Everyone is giving him props for getting his act together, but truth is he didn’t have a lot of choice. He was pushed by Bianca to do something about that gut as well as the lousy attitude.”

They added, “He has not satisfied her in the bedroom either despite her scanty outfits and his bravado – so now he’s starving himself, trying to appeal to her!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

Kanye West’s Insecurities Fuels His Transformation

Before meeting Bianca, Kanye had developed unhealthy eating habits, leading to weight gain, which made him feel insecure about his relationship.

“He was bingeing on junk morning, noon and night even before they met, and since they got together, gained a ton of weight,” another insider said. “The dynamics have changed in the relationship, where he’s feeling insecure about his body and realizing she could have.”

The ‘Famous’ rapper’s efforts to slim down seem successful, but the anxiety of possibly losing Bianca has taken a toll on him.

“She’s a gorgeous younger woman and could have her pick of handsome guys. She doesn’t want to be stuck with a man who pigs out and snores himself to sleep every night,” the mole said of the Aussie beauty. “Luckily for him, he has slimmed down, but his anxiety over losing Bianca has gotten worse!”

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, his ex-wife, has reportedly warned Kanye that she may restrict his time with their children unless he gets his act together, especially regarding Bianca’s revealing outfits.

“Kim has let Kanye know she’s going to try and withhold his visitation with the kids if Bianca is around dressed like a cheap tart,” a source shared per RadarOnline. “They had cross words with each other and the word is they both lost their tempers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s First Girlfriend Laurie Hobbs Reveals How She Taught Hollywood’s Heartthrob To Kiss

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News