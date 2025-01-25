Kanye West, who now goes by ‘Ye,’ has made headlines again. This time, he has declared his renewed billionaire status just two years after suffering a massive financial hit.

The rapper credits his Yeezy brand and music portfolio for his impressive comeback. He claimed a net worth of $2.77 billion in 2025 despite losing $2 billion in a single day after Adidas severed ties over his controversial remarks.

Kanye West Claims Billionaire Status

The 47-year-old artist shared the update with his millions of Instagram followers, highlighting his ownership of the Yeezy trademark and his lucrative music career as the foundation of his financial recovery.

“In 2025, Ye’s net worth stands at $2.77 billion USD as confirmed by Eton Venture Services,” his post read.

The rapper’s caption read, “LAA LA LA LA,” seemingly a reference to the opening lyrics of his hit song ‘Can’t Tell Me Nothing,’ which begins “La, la, la-la. Wait ’til I get my money right.”

This announcement contrasts starkly with his struggles in 2023, when Ye openly admitted he was “two months away” from bankruptcy after investing heavily ($7 million) in his album ‘Vultures’ and a Super Bowl advertisement in a bid to rebuild his empire.

“I’m just being honest with y’all. I was two months from going bankrupt, and I put everything I had into it (the album and the Super Bowl advert),” the 47-year-old said.

Kanye West’s Critical Move to Italy

During his lowest point, Ye and his wife, Bianca Censori, relocated to Italy and worked closely with local factories to revive the Yeezy brand.

The rapper described the move as pivotal in surviving a period of “cancellation.” “We moved to Italy. We moved to the factories, and we survived. We survived the cancellation. We’re back number one,” he explained.

However, Ye’s financial rebound is clouded by ongoing legal challenges. He faces multiple lawsuits, including allegations of sexual abuse and workplace misconduct.

The most high-profile cases involve his private Christian school, Donda Academy, accused of health, safety, and educational violations. One case alone seeks $35,000 for discrimination claims and a hostile work environment, with trials scheduled to unfold in the coming months.

