Ines de Ramon, Brad Pitt’s fiancée-in-waiting, is no longer playing the patient partner in Angelina Jolie’s relentless legal battles, as per the reports of RadarOnline.

The 32-year-old is now done holding back after years of staying silent, making an effort not to trash-talk Jolie, and even defending her when she thought Brad was being too harsh.

Inès de Ramon à son maître de la M7 en Sagittaire,Vénus conjoint à Saturne en AH à Jupiter. Cela montre qu’elle a des difficultés à entrer dans une relation mais une fois qu’elle y est c’est du long terme + solide. Les aspects montrent aussi des partenaires famous🪐✨ pic.twitter.com/a2JhseAWTv — Tara Astro (@Tara_astrologie) January 14, 2025

Ines de Ramon Joins Brad Pitt in Believing Angelina Jolie’s Vindictive Tactics

A source close to the couple revealed that Ines is fully in agreement with Brad. Jolie’s ongoing attempts to drag out their divorce seem entirely vindictive, with the actress getting a twisted satisfaction from making his life miserable.

Despite their strong bond since 2022, Brad has repeatedly told Ines that he would be ready to marry her if his divorce from Angelina were resolved. But with the legal fight dragging on, particularly over the bitter sale of their French winery, Chateau Miraval, there seems to be no end in sight.

Image- https://x.com/socialitelife/status/1861847579840897196

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s Highly Publicized Feud

Angelina recently scored a win in the ongoing legal battle, with a judge demanding Brad hand over documents she believes will prove he hid abuse allegations against her.

The couple’s marriage had already been on the rocks since 2016, following a highly publicized altercation with their son Maddox, and though Brad was cleared of abuse allegations, the damage was done, and Jolie filed for divorce and accused him of a “history of physical abuse.”

As the legal proceedings continue, it’s not just the court battles that weigh heavily on Brad but his strained relationship with his children.

“Any time the kids’ names come up or they’re pictured out and about with Angelina, it sends Brad into a downward spiral, and now it’s also affecting Ines’ future with him,” an insider said.

Though sources close to Brad deny any growing tension between the couple, it’s clear Ines is no longer willing to stand by quietly as Angelina continues to hold Brad’s life in limbo.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Britney Spears Reunites With Sons After Child Support Stops But Are Their Motives Genuine? Here’s What Insiders Think

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News