It’s very clear that North is following the footsteps of her father. Recently, Kim and the four children she shares with Kanye evacuated their home due to the California wildfires.

A few days later, the rapper was spotted with his younger kids namely son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. North, who is the eldest, was not seen as Kanye and the kids grabbed snacks from a store in Japan. Now, the producer shared photos to flaunt himself working her on some music.

Is Kanye West Helping Daughter North Record Her Debut Album?

Kanye West took to his Instagram to share a couple of photos where North can be seen with him in the studio as he helps her with the process of music creation. “This little girl made me love music again. She asked me to make beats for her,” he wrote on an image of his daughter sitting on a chair in the makeshift studio with instruments and wires scattered around the area.

West added, “I got back on the ASR, chopped up beats for her album and chopped every beat with my bare hand for BULLY,” referring to his very own upcoming album.

A video was captioned “Training” while another was captioned, “Training 2.0” in which a part of the process can be witnessed.

One clip features North walking beside a personnel as they reach the area with the equipment. The second clip showcases the process where Kanye says “Play” and a song starts playing immediately. North stands in front of a keyboard while another man sits on the table using a digital pad next to her.

Fans React To Kanye West’s Instagram Posts About North

Meanwhile, fans were quick to react to the behind the scenes content. One user commented, “Imagine asking your dad to make some beats to you, and your dad is Ye, goddamn.” Another felt, “She really is your biggest fan bro.” A third wrote, “I hope she stays so absorbed in music that she creates a movement of her own and never becomes interested in low vibrational shit.” Meanwhile, a fourth pointed out, “He don’t play about his daughter.”

One netizen replied, “My dad made all the beats is the heaviest flex in this case,” while another chimed in, “Free beats from Kanye, so jealous.” A third said, “Her father is a genius, she can’t do wrong.” A fourth stated, “Shes literally got the best teacher bro.” A fifth felt, “This is family business.”

Meanwhile, Kim and Kanye were married in 2014 and she filed for divorce in 2021. The legal obligations were settled in 2022. The reality star lives with all four kids while Kanye has been travelling around the world with his new wife Bianca Censori. He was even slammed for his behavior recently.

