The Final Destination franchise is back with its sixth installment, ‘Bloodlines,’ and the newly released trailer promises more of the grisly, improbable deaths that made the series a cult favorite. Fans who’ve been eagerly awaiting this new chapter won’t have to wait too much longer asit hits theaters on May 16.

Final Destination: Bloodlines Trailer – A Gruesome Start to the Chaos

The two-minute-17-second-long trailer doesn’t hold back, kicking things off with a tattoo artist played by Richard Harmon, who becomes the latest victim of the franchise’s signature blend of shocking, twisted fate.

In a truly bizarre sequence, the tattoo artist’s nose ring becomes entangled with a hanging chain from a ceiling fan, setting off a series of events that leads to his fiery demise. It’s an absurdly tragic end, and if this is any indication, ‘Bloodlines’ will deliver plenty of similarly over-the-top fatalities.

Final Destination: Bloodlines—The Plot and Premise

The movie’s plot revolves around a college student, Stefanie, who is trying to break a cycle of violent nightmares to save her family, but it’s clear the death omens will keep coming in increasingly improbable forms.

The franchise’s tagline—“If you screw with Death’s plans, things can get very… messy”—sums up the chaotic and deadly scenarios that fans have come to love or dread.

Though the film’s premise has fans wondering whether this is a direct sequel or standalone story, one thing’s for sure, the body count will be high.

Final Destination: Bloodlines—The Cast and Returning Faces

The new ‘Bloodlines’ cast includes Kaitlyn Santa Juana, Teo Briones, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore and Brec Bassinger. Late actor Tony Todd, who has voiced William Bludworth in Final Destination, Final Destination 2 and Final Destination 5, will appear posthumously in the film.

Directed by Adam Stein and Zach Lipovsky, Final Destination Bloodlines is adapted from a screenplay by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor. The characters are created by Jeffrey Reddick.

Final Destination Bloodlines is produced by Craig Perry, Sheila Hanahan Taylor, Jon Watts, Dianne McGunigle and Toby Emmerich. The executive producers are David Siegel, Warren Zide, Pete Chiappetta, Andrew Lary and Anthony Tittanegro.

