FRIENDS: WHAT! Paul Rudd Felt Like A ‘Prop’ As Lisa Kudrow AKA Phoebe’s BF, Expresses Disappointment

FRIENDS featuring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry amongst others has a stellar cast. The lead itself consists of 6 members and we’re in awe of them till date. However, the creators have treated fans with some amazing guest appearances. Brad Pitt and Paul Rudd were amongst the top favourites.

For the unversed, Rudd played the role of Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe’s love interest, Mike Hannigan. He was there for almost 2 years (2002-2004). Being a part of a show like FRIENDS is a great deal in itself. But in a shocking turn of events, the Ant-Man actor has revealed that he felt like a ‘prop.’

Paul Rudd was recently seen in a conversation with Avengers: Endgame co-star Chris Evans aka Captain America. The conversation was a part of Variety’s Actors On Actors. They spoke in length about the former’s stint in FRIENDS to being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Talking about playing Mike, Paul Rudd shared, “In something like Friends, the show was about them. I was only in it for just a blip. I felt, ‘I’m like a prop on this show. It’s not about Mike Hannigan. But there’s a very interesting feeling to be a part of something that has that kind of profound impact on pop culture.”

This might appear as a shock to many FRIENDS fans, who never thought it that way.

Meanwhile, Paul even spoke about the pressure of being a part of Marvel as Ant-Man. The actor fears that he does not want to be the weak link.

“There’s pressure at every single movie you’re making in the Marvel world. You don’t want to be the weak link. A character like Ant-Man, yeah, very few people knew. “They’d say, ‘Well, what does Ant-Man do?’ And I’d say, ‘He can shrink to the size of an ant, but he also retains strength, and he can control ants and talk to ants,’ and people would just laugh.”

What do you feel about Paul Rudd’s revelation on FRIENDS and Ant-Man? Share with us in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!