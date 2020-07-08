Stateless Review: Don’t Miss Cate Blanchett & Yvonne Strahovski’s Netflix Show If You Love Intense Dramas

Stateless Review: Star Cast: Yvonne Strahovski, Cate Blanchett, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Dominic West, Marta Dusseldorp, Fayssal Bazzi, Kate Box, Rachel House, Claude Jabbour, Helana Sawires, Clarence John Ryan, Phoenix Raei, Maria Angelico, Darren Gilshenan, Syd Brisbane, Allen Edwards

Directors: Emma Freeman, Jocelyn Moorhouse

Creators: Cate Blanchett, Tony Ayres, Elise McCredie

Genre: Drama

Streaming On: Netflix

Stateless Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

Based on true events, Stateless unearths some disturbing and shaking details of immigration detention centers in Australia. The story focuses on four strangers in the detention center, their life in the facility, and overall chaotic environment. It especially talks about the real-life story of a permanent Australian residence who was unlawfully detained and was kept in the detention center for 10 months.

Stateless is a 6 episode show and each one is 50-55 minutes long. Despite the limited length of the show, it’s hardly binge-able because of its heavy concept. That’s where I’ll suggest something. Watch the show with the right expectations.

If you love dramas that unabashedly talk about things even if it comes at the cost of entertainment, Stateless is for you. The drama is authentic but too heavy for the mind because it takes you right inside the chaos. A chaos where it’s very tough to conclude what’s right and what’s wrong. If you feel for the immigrants, you feel for those as well who are on duty of controlling them. In a way, it makes you be grateful as well because you have got a life where you don’t have to face problems like these.

Stateless also puts a light on mental issues and it further adds to its grim nature. The show is full of pain and it’s hard to watch it in one go. I am not saying that it’s the bad part of the show, of course, it’s good. But, Stateless is not for you if you are on Netflix purely for entertainment.

Stateless Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Stateless is top-notch if we talk about the performances. Almost every actor perfectly fits their character and does full justice to it.

Yvonne Strahovski as Sofie Werner is excellent. She brings out the pain of her character through her expressions really well.

Cate Blanchett is a legend for a reason and you know it when you watch her onscreen. She has a brief role in the show but she makes sure to stay with you for long.

Dominic West as Gordon is effective.

Fayssal Bazzi as Ameer looks every inch the character he plays. He gets into the skin of his character and nails it to perfection. There are several shades to his character that you will love and his performance adds up to the impact.

Jai Courtney as Cam gives a very good performance. Asher Keddie as Claire is also amazing. Claude Jabbour and Phoenix Raei give lovely performances. Others are good as well.

Emma Freeman & Jocelyn Moorhouse have given able direction to the show. The atmosphere, the performances, everything about the show is delightful if you are a cinephile.

Stateless Review: Final Verdict

Stateless is for you if you like watching informative dramas. You won’t come out of this entertained but ‘edu’tained.

Rating: Three & Half Stars

