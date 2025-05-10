Steven Soderbergh’s widely acclaimed spy thriller Black Bag, starring Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender, was released in theatres on March 14, 2025. The film became an instant hit among cinephiles and received rave reviews from critics across the globe. Many movie buffs already regard it as one of the best films of 2025. If you could not catch the film in theatres in India, then there is nothing to worry about because you can now stream Black Bag on OTT. Read on to know when and where you can watch it online.

When & Where To Watch Black Bag On OTT In India?

Steven Soderbergh’s Black Bag is available for rent on the Amazon Prime Video store, Zee5 (Zee Plex), and BMS Stream online platforms. For instance, you can rent the film on the Amazon Prime Video store for Rs. 299/-. If you are not interested in spending this amount, we suggest you wait for a few more weeks until the film becomes available rent-free for Prime Video members.

Black Bag: Plot & Cast

Directed by Steven Soderbergh (Contagion, No Sudden Move), the spy thriller features Michael Fassbender in the role of George Woodhouse, a legendary MI6 agent, who is asked to analyze a list of potential traitors. But the story takes an interesting turn when he comes to know that the list also contains the name of his wife, Kathryn (played by Cate Blanchett), who is also an elite intelligence agent. Will George be loyal towards his country or to his wife? Watch the film to find out. The movie also features Marisa Abela, Tom Burke, Naomie Harris, Regé-Jean Page, and Pierce Brosnan in interesting roles.

Black Bag Critics’ Feedback

Black Bag has a brilliant critics’ score of 96% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The critics’ consensus states, “Sleek in design and spiked with dry wit, Black Bag is an exemplary espionage caper that lets movie stars like Cate Blanchett and Michael Fassbender do what they do best — light up the screen.”

You can watch the official trailer of Black Bag here:

