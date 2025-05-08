As always, this week, Netflix leads the pack with six new titles, including a Tamil mass action film starring Ajith and a Bollywood thriller featuring John Abraham. Also premiering is the final season of a celestial family drama. Over on ZEE5, there’s a Bengali vigilante action thriller, while Prime Video offers two new releases, one centered on the selection of a new Pope. Scroll down to discover the names of new releases on OTT this week.

Netflix

Good Bad Ugly (Tamil)

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Ajith Kumar, follows a reformed gangster who tries to escape his violent past but is drawn back into it for the sake of his son.

The Diplomat (Hindi)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Directed by Shivam Nair, this political thriller stars John Abraham as an Indian diplomat posted in Pakistan. It tells the story of an Indian woman, married to a Pakistani man, who faces domestic violence and abuse and seeks to return to India.

Nonnas (English)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Nonnas is a comedy directed by Stephen Chbosky, starring Vince Vaughn as a man who, after losing his mother, decides to open a new restaurant in her memory, staffed entirely by grandmothers as the chefs.

The Royals (Hindi)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

This romantic comedy-drama series centers on a declining royal family trying to monetize their remaining assets. At the heart of the story is the evolving relationship between a charming prince and a woman assigned to transform their opulent palace into a hotel.

Forever (English)

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Forever is based on Judy Blume’s novel of the same name. It explores first love and the challenges two high school students face because of their relationship.

Blood of Zeus season 3 (English)

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Blood of Zeus is a high-octane adult animated series now in its final season. With Olympus still in turmoil, the Titans have broken free, and Kronos is back. As chaos unfolds, all eyes turn to Heron, the demigod hero. Can he stop the darkness before it’s too late?

Amazon Prime Video

Gram Chikitsalay (Hindi)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

A young doctor takes charge of a nearly dilapidated primary health centre in a North Indian village and sets out to transform it into a functioning hospital. His challenging journey unfolds with a touch of comedy.

Conclave

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Directed by Edward Berger, this religious-political thriller, Conclave, is based on Robert Harris’s novel of the same name. The film follows the aftermath of a Pope’s death, as the protagonist is tasked with overseeing the election of a new Pope and investigating the candidates who could potentially assume the role.

Lionsgate play

Maria

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Directed by Pablo Larraín, this biographical psychological drama stars Angelina Jolie as opera singer Maria Callas. The film explores the final seven days of her life as she reflects on the choices she made.

Zee5

Bohurupi (Bengali)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

A heist-driven vigilante action thriller, the film follows a common man who is falsely accused of robbery and brutally beaten by the police. The injustice he faces transforms his view on life and crime. While in prison, he trains and evolves, emerging not as a victim but as a skilled bank robber.

Jio Hotstar

Poker Face Season 2 Episodes 1 to 3 (English)

Release Date: May 8, 2025

Still on the run, the story follows a former casino worker with a unique gift; she can instantly tell when someone is lying. Using this rare ability, she unexpectedly finds herself stepping into the role of an amateur detective.

Apple TV+

Long Way Home (English)

Release Date: May 9, 2025

Two friends set off on a journey from Scotland to England, not by the direct route, but by riding through multiple European countries on restored vintage bikes.

