Disney’s controversial live-action musical fantasy Snow White is gearing up for its digital release amid its disappointing theatrical run. Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot’s movie has been the talk of the town since its lead cast was revealed. It has faced much backlash, and the changing of the classic tale also backfired, resulting in its box office failure. The studio has, therefore, decided to make the film available online in less than two months of theatrical release. However, there is a twist, and to know the deets, stick to the end of the article.

The film was directed by Marc Webb and was based on a screenplay by Erin Cressida Wilson. It is a live-action reimagining of Walt Disney’s 1937 classic animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is based on the 1812 fairytale by the Brothers Grimm. It features Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen and the princess’s stepmother. The film also features Andrew Burnap as a rogue bandit named Jonathan.

Disney‘s Snow White got only a 40% rating on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience has been kinder, as they gave it 72%. The collective consensus of the critics read, “Snow White is hardly a grumpy time at the movies thanks to Rachel Zegler‘s luminous star turn, but its bashful treatment of the source material along with some dopey stylistic choices won’t make everyone happy, either.”

It follows a princess who joins forces with seven dwarfs and a group of rebels to liberate her kingdom from her cruel stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Box Office Performance

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Snow White collected $42.20 million on its opening weekend in the United States. It has collected $86.11 million so far at the US box office and $116.34 million overseas. It has crossed the $200 million milestone worldwide and reached the $202.45 million cume. The film is feeling the pressure of new releases even more and cannot touch the $100 million mark in the US despite being a Disney tentpole release and being in the theatres for over a month. The film’s estimated budget lies between $240-$270 million, and it will fail to recover that in its theatrical run.

When & where to watch it online?

Disney took to their X handle [formerly Twitter] to share the news of Snow White’s digital release. According to that, it will be available to rent and purchase on VOD from May 13. Additionally, a special two-movie bundle, including the classic OG animated feature Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, will also be available digitally. It will be platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, and more. The post further mentioned that Snow White will be released on 4K UHD and Blu-ray on June 24. It will have bonus features like deleted scenes, bloopers, a sing-along with the movie feature, and more.

The film was released in theatres on March 21 and will be available online in less than 60 days. Check out the post below.

See the classic story come to life at home ✨ Disney’s #SnowWhite is available on Digital May 13 and Blu-ray June 24. pic.twitter.com/F0MQxGIvOG — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) May 6, 2025

