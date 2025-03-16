Rachel Zegler is once again on the news after getting embroiled in controversy for portraying Snow White’s character in her upcoming movie, despite being an Latinx background. But this time for an internet interaction with Timothee Chalamet. Her comment on the Dune actor’s, sparked mixed reactions online as he is currently dating Kylie Jenner, and we all know that.

For those who don’t know, Zegler, after got slammed for the leading actress in Snow White, recently faced another wave of heat for singing in the film. One of the internet users mocked for not being Soprano. She is someone who never takes any internet backlash lightly. She clapped back at the comment and wrote that she’s also a soprano and if the person doesn’t know that, then requested to watch West Side Story on Disney+. Scroll ahead to find out the fiasco between her and Tim.

On March 15, 2025, Timothee Chalamet took to his Instagram handle to share his milestone of completing his seven years in the industry. He wrote a heartfelt letter for everyone who has been a part of his journey so far in the caption. It can be read, “Some of you have been rocking with me for over 7 years now (!)…know how deeply grateful I am. and once it’s seven years plus it isn’t a fad lol, ur with me for life now.” He further continued, “Couldn’t do this without YOU.”

Timothee concluded the caption by thanking the people, “So many ppl directly and indirectly fruitionized this dream these last couple of months. Thank u.” On his post, many celebs, including Elle Fanning, Finneas and others dropped congratulatory messages. However, it was Rachel Zegler’s comment that ignited reactions on the internet. The Snow White actress wrote, “Love u bb.”

Following this incident, netizens took to X (previously known as Twitter) and voiced their opinion about it. One wrote, “In my memory I am yet to recall a public interaction of theirs. What am I missing?” Another user commented, “No, that was my whole point, maybe they had a private one which we don’t obviously know of. But as far as public is concerned, is there a collab or something we are missing ?!” A third user mocked her by saying, “Shes just a desperate weirdo.”

Rachel Zegler liked and left a comment on Timothée’s recent IG post ❤️ “love u bb” pic.twitter.com/rlCo8ARO1s — Timothée Chalamet Updates (@timotheeupdates) March 14, 2025

In my memory I am yet to recall a public interaction of theirs. What am I missing ? — Aspriha G (@asprihamusic) March 15, 2025

On the other hand, some even appreciated their bond. One such fan wrote, “They both love theater. I think they are going to work together soon in a film. They must have chatted at the Oscars.” Another fan defended her and wrote in the comment section, “Yall set Rachel up to be attacked by timothees freaky fan girls.”

They both love theater. I think they are going to work together soon in a film. They must have chatted at the Oscars — janusmercuryxxx (@janusmercuryxxx) March 15, 2025

Well, what are your thoughts about this whole interaction between Timothee Chalamet and Rachel Zegler? For the unversed, Snow White has been scheduled to hit the theaters on March 21, 2025.

