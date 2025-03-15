Pressure is building up surrounding Disney’s upcoming movie, Snow White remake starring Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler. While Zegler is going to play the titular role, the Wonder Woman actress will be seen as the Evil Queen. However, as per close sources, it has been stated that because of the huge difference in views, there’s a lot of distance between the co-stars, leading to the extended tension around the film.

The 2025 live-action movie is a remake of the 1937 animated film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. The upcoming film is directed by Marc Webb and written by Erin Cressida Wilson. Ahead of its March 21, 2025, theatrical release, there are rumors of alleged stress developing regarding the dynamics of the stars

According to People Magazine, Rachel Zegler (23-year-old actress) “has nothing in common with Gal Gadot, a mom of four kids,” based on a close source’s insight. The insider further continued, “On top of that, their political views differ, adding to the tension.” For the unversed, Zegler, Gadot, and the filmmakers attended the movie premiere at the El Captain Theatre in Los Angeles on March 15, 2025.

Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot have attended many events together and even appeared on movie premieres to promote their long-due film, Snow White. However, the Heart of Stone actress was not present at the film’s European premiere on March 12, 2025, and talking about that, another source said that she was “never supposed to be in Spain” and was promoting the film in New York while doing the press work.

Pointing out their off-screen dynamic, the source added, “This isn’t like a ‘stay away from me’ situation. They were at the Oscars together. They’ll be together this weekend.” A third source stated they “have a huge age gap and very different political views.” Gal Gadot is Israel-born. She has served in the Israel Defence Forces and has also been vocal about the Israel hostage releases. On the other hand, Rachel Zegler voiced her opinion regarding the Palestine issue in Gaza on her social media account.

The third insider told People, “Gal is annoyed by the movie drama. She enjoyed filming. She was fine with Rachel but they are not friends. They have nothing in common… They did a job together, and that’s it.”

After the casting announcement, Rachel Zegler not only faced backlash for being a person of Latinx background but also bashed her comments regarding the modernized Snow White version. However, Gal Gadot doesn’t understand why someone would criticize a project after signing it. One of the sources said, “Gal’s attitude is that you don’t criticize and cause drama for a project you signed on to do. She just doesn’t get it.”

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Tom Cruise’s Love Triangle Twist: Chasing Demi Moore, Hanging Out With Ana De Armas & Aiming For Hollywood Glory!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News