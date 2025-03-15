Hollywood’s high-flying action icon, Tom Cruise, has allegedly set his sights on a new leading lady! According to Radar Online, it is none other than The Substance actress Demi Moore. The buzz is seemingly undeniable, and insiders suggest that the former Brat Pack beauty might be his golden ticket to rekindling his career and love life.

Sparks Fly At The BAFTA Awards

The rumor mill went into overdrive after the pair, both 62, were caught looking unusually cozy at the BAFTA awards, and soon whispers of a new power couple swirled as onlookers noted Cruise’s unmistakable enthusiasm in Moore’s presence.

The Hollywood veteran recently sparked speculation after being spotted dining in London with Ana de Armas, a woman half his age and rumored to be dating Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel. But, sources reveal that it’s Moore who has truly caught his interest.

NEW

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas in London yesterday #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/XT6sVPGLa6 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) February 15, 2025

Tom Cruise Eyes An Opportunity

The Striptease stunner, adored by fans and colleagues alike, remains a Hollywood darling, and Tom Cruise, ever the strategist, sees an opportunity. “Demi is the industry darling at the moment, and she could help Tom restore his popularity in Hollywood, where he’s been reluctant to show his face for years due to so many falling-outs,” a source told Radar Online. “It’s no secret Tom can be a passionate guy. But he can be very headstrong too, and at times that combination has rubbed people the wrong way.”

Scientology, Setbacks & A Hollywood Comeback

The action star has allegedly been on the lookout for a Scientology soulmate ever since his marriage to Katie Holmes fell apart, reportedly due to his deep ties to the controversial church. But Moore? She’s practically Hollywood royalty, exuding a charm that has kept her in the industry’s good graces for decades.

“Demi is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood she’s pretty much universally loved, and Tom is hoping he can ride her popular coat- tails back into the in-crowd,” explained the insider. The source continued, “He was openly ecstatic when he saw her. He invited her for a flight in his helicopter and showered her with compliments. He’s blown away by how good she looks and wasn’t shy about saying so.”

“He let it be known he’s open to funding projects she’s attached to,” the insider noted. “He’s very keen to get back in her circle and money always talks.” They added, “Tom wants to mend fences and is convinced that Demi can help smooth his return to Hollywood. She can invite him to parties and, in a perfect world, even do a project with him.” Whether Demi Moore is open to playing Tom Cruise’s co-star in this off-screen narrative remains to be seen.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey: “No Way Am I Going to Voluntarily Walk Into That Situation”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News