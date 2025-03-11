Tom Cruise’s latest film venture has hit an unexpected roadblock as it brings production to a grinding halt. The much-anticipated project, tentatively named Judy, has been making waves not just for its star-studded cast but also for its ambitious action sequences.

However, a severe on-set accident involving a key actor has thrown a wrench into the high-stakes production.

Severe Injury Shakes Up Production

The 62-year-old action icon, known for his adrenaline- fueled roles and death-defying stunts, steps into the shoes of a megalomaniac in this upcoming thriller and shares screen with Hollywood heavyweights like John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, and Riz Ahmed.

As per The Mirror, Cruise was in the middle of filming at Pinewood Studios when disaster struck, and a major cast member suffered significant injuries to their pelvis and leg, leading to an urgent hospital dash and an indefinite pause in the shooting.

A source told The Sun, “The actor is renowned for loving spectacular stunts which involve some element of danger and the risk of injury – though they always strive to keep any risk to an absolute minimum.”

Financial Blow and Millions At Stake

It is no secret that action films always carry a degree of risk and the crew takes every precaution to keep stunts as safe as possible but even after that the financial implications of this delay are staggering.

Sources added, “This incident won’t just be alarming in terms of having someone so famous suffer such a major injury, it will also prove costly on a project which has cost millions and is on a very tight schedule.”

Oscar-Winning Director Returns to Hollywood

At the helm of Judy is none other than Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu, making his long-awaited return to English-language cinema. His last foray into Hollywood, The Revenant (2015), cemented his place in cinematic history, earning him his second Academy Award for Best Director, while Leonardo DiCaprio finally took home his first Oscar.

Before that, Iñárritu dazzled audiences with Birdman, which scooped up four Oscars, including Best Picture.

With a screenplay co-written by Iñárritu, Nicolas Giacobone, Alexander Dinelaris, and Sabina Berman, Judy is set for an October 2026 release and even though this unforeseen setback has put the brakes on production, the anticipation surrounding the film remains sky-high.

