Sean Baker’s Indie film ruled the Oscars 2025 by winning five awards. Anora is also enjoying a post-Oscars boost, crossing a significant mark at the worldwide box office. It has achieved enormous financial success, as it was made on a production budget of $6 million only. Keep scrolling for more.

The film features Mikey Madison as Anora Mikheeva, a New York stripper who marries the wealthy son of a Russian oligarch, played by Mark Eydelshteyn. The supporting cast includes Yura Borisov, Karren Karagulian, Vache Tovmasyan, Darya Ekamasova, and Aleksei Serebryakov. It has received excellent ratings on Rotten Tomatoes.

The critics have it 93% on the Tomatometer, and the audience rating is also a favorable 86%. The collective critics’ consensus states, “Another marvelous chronicle of America’s strivers by writer-director Sean Baker given some extra pizzazz by Mikey Madison’s brassy performance, Anora is a romantic drama on the bleeding edge.” The story follows a young s*x worker from Brooklyn whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and impulsively marries Vanya, the impetuous son of a Russian billionaire. However, when Vanya’s parents catch wind of the union, they send their henchmen to annul the marriage, setting off a wild chase through the streets of New York.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Sean Baker’s movie collected a strong $3.5 million overseas this weekend, hitting the $35.6 million international cume. The film played across more than 63 markets. Allied to its $18.4 million domestic gross, it has not only crossed the $50 million milestone but now stands at the $54 million mark.

The report further stated that the movie was made on a modest budget of $6 million only. So far, it has accumulated around 800% more than its production budget. Anora won the Palm d’Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival last year. It was nominated in six categories at the Oscars 2025. Anora won five Oscars, including Best Actress, Best Picture, and Best Director.

Anora, starring Mikey Madison, was released in the United States in October 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

