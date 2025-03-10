The accomplishments of Ne Zha 2 are never-ending, whether in China or the US box office. The Ne Zha sequel is now on track to unleash a new title in North America. It will achieve that after beating The Secret World Of Arrietty and Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Movie soon. It has achieved a spectacular feat at the worldwide box office as well. Scroll below for more.

Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Movie was released in 2004 based on the Japanese manga and anime Yu-Gi-Oh! The film’s events occur between the show’s third and fourth seasons. Warner Bros Pictures released it in the United States. Ghibli‘s The Secret World of Arrietty, released in 2010, beat the Ne Zha sequel in terms of US haul.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Ne Zha 2 collected a decent $697K on its fourth three-day weekend at the box office in North America. The film experienced a drop of -59% from last weekend despite losing multiple theatres. The film has hit the $19.3 million cume in North America in just 24 days. It is expected to become the seventh highest-grossing non-English animation of all time in the United States next week.

For the unversed, The Secret World of Arrietty collected $19.6 million and Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Movie raked in $19.9 million in their lifetime runs at the box office in North America. The Chinese feature will beat these two movies next week to accomplish the significant goal.

Meanwhile, in China, the movie has hit the $2.03 billion cume, and globally, the Ne Zha sequel’s collection stands at the $2.07 billion mark. It has officially beaten Avengers: Infinity War’s global haul to become the all-time sixth-highest-grossing movie. It is a global phenomenon, and due to its unparalleled success, Ne Zha 2 has become one of the few local films to get a global expansion.

British distributor Trinity Cine Asia has acquired the film’s rights to release it in France, Spain, Germany, the UK, Ireland, and 32 other European markets. Pre-sales for the film in the UK have already kicked in, and it will hit the screens there on March 14.

Ne Zha 2 was released in the US theatres on February 14.

