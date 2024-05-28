Studio Ghibli's Future: Hayao Miyazaki's Son Hints At New Action-Adventure Movie

Fans can expect a new Ghibli movie with a blast of nostalgia from Hayao Miyazaki.

Big thanks to Hatao Miyazaki’s son, Goro Miyazaki, for getting a glimpse of the new Miyazaki movie at the Tokyo Museum in Mitaka event.

Miyazaki’s Son Comments Over a New Ghibli Movie:

During the event, Goro shared some additional details regarding the new movie. He said that after seven years of producing new movies, his father wanted to share a collection of old movies, which is always a treasure for their fans. However, he also suggested that releasing new movies can be beneficial because sharing old movies can be boring for the audience.

Now, as Goro suggested, Miyazaki is working on a new project, but it is not certain whether it will be a brand-new movie or a sequel to any of his past movies. According to the source, it is said to be an action-adventure movie with a bit of a nostalgic feel to it.

Goro Miyazaki Conveyed the Message of Hayao Miyazaki at the Cannes Film Festival:

Recently, Hayao Miyazaki‘s blockbuster movie ‘The Boy and the Heron’ was nominated for an honorary Palme d’Or, which was presented to Studio Ghibli. It was the first time in history that a studio was honoured with such an award because this award was dedicated to an individual.

During this event, a thank-you clip from Toshio and Miyazaki was shared with their fans, who loved the work.

Lastly, Goro also conveyed the message of his father, the creator of Ghibli Movies, that the “Golden Age of Anime has Passed.” However, we hope to see more new Ghibli movies in the future.

