Studio Ghibli Debuts Overseas Screening of 'My Neighbor Totoro' Sequel

Recently, It was announced that Studio Ghibli will be praised for their excellent work with not one or two but four special awards at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

Undoubtedly, it’s the most exciting news for all Ghibli fans, but what is the cherry on top is that one of the beloved Ghibli movies around the world, My Friend Totoro, is going to screen its sequel. What’s raising the curiosity is that it was never even streamed in any country except Japan.

Finally, everyone will see this hidden masterpiece at the Cannes Film Festival.

Cannes Film Festival Makes History with Studio Ghibli Tribute:

It’s the first time in history that a Cannes Film Festival studio will be awarded an Honorary Palme d’Or rather than an individual. This prestigious award is totally dedicated to talented individuals or personalities, but this time, Studio Ghibli has had the chance to be awarded it.

Furthermore, Goro Miyazaki, the son of Hayao Miyazaki and the head of Ghibli Park, will attend the Cannes Film Festival to accept President Iris Knobloch’s honor.

Cannes Film Festival: Stream this Must-Watch Movie:

Other than the sequel of ‘My Friend Totoro’, the rarest movie on the list Mei and the Baby Cat Bus. Three more titles will be streamed on the Cannes Film Festival stage: House Hunting, Boro the Caterpillar, Mr. Dough, and the Egg Princess.

All four titles, created, directed, and written by Hayao Miyazaki, will be streamed on the glamorous stage, with astonishing music by Joe Hisaishi.

In this sequel movie, Mei and the Baby Cat Bus, we see mei eating her caramel peacefully chased by kittenbus, who later takes her on a trip to magnificent forests full of cute cat buses.

