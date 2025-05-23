The 2025 edition of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival in France commenced on May 13, 2025, and will conclude on May 24, 2025. The star-studded fest showcased many eagerly anticipated films and world premieres. And some of them were greeted with standing ovations from the festival audience.

The list includes Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Denzel Washington’s Highest to Lowest, Kristen Stewart’s The Chronology of Water, Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme, The Secret Agent, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, and Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value. Out of these, Sentimental Value received the longest standing ovation for an impressive nineteen minutes. (via Screenrant) But do you know which film holds the record for the longest standing ovation ever at Cannes? Read on to find out.

The Film That Got The Longest Standing Ovation At Cannes

The still unbeaten record for the longest standing ovation at Cannes is held by Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth. (via Indie Wire) The Spanish dark fantasy film premiered at Cannes in 2006 and received a 22-minute standing ovation from the crowd. The second-longest Cannes standing ovation was received by Michael Moore’s Palme d’Or winner Fahrenheit 9/11 (20 minutes), followed by the 2025 Norwegian-language film Sentimental Value (19 minutes), the Matthew McConaughey starrer Mud (18 minutes), The Neon Demon (17 minutes), and The Paperboy (15 minutes), among other films.

Pan’s Labyrinth – Plot

Directed by Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, the film’s story takes place in 1944 Spain. The basic plot follows a young girl, Ofelia (played by Ivana Baquero), who moves with her ill and pregnant mother to live with her cruel stepfather, a sadistic military officer (Sergi López). Fascinated with fairy-tale stories, Ofelia discovers a mysterious labyrinth and meets a mythical creature, who tells her she’s a princess and must complete three dangerous tasks to prove her royalty.

Pan’s Labyrinth – Critical Response And Audience Feedback

Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth received a fantastic response from critics. The film holds a highly impressive critics’ score of 95% on Rotten Tomatoes. Moreover, it has a user rating of 8.2/10 on IMDb and is listed among the top 250 movies of all time on the website.

Is Pan’s Labyrinth Streaming On OTT?

Sadly, Pan’s Labyrinth is not streaming on any Indian OTT platform. Stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest streaming updates.

Pan’s Labyrinth Trailer

