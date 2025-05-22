Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is two days away from completing its first week in Indian theatres. Tom Cruise’s action spy drama is witnessing a downward trend with each passing day, which is worrisome. Scroll below for box office collections on day 5.

Mid-week blues hit hard

It looked like Mission Impossible 8 would be a force to reckon with at the Indian box office. It surpassed all expectations during the first weekend. However, the Tom Cruise starrer has failed to hold its fort during regular working days. On day 5, Christopher McQuarrie‘s directorial earned an estimated 5 crores. It witnessed another decline of 11% compared to 5.60 crores earned on the first Tuesday.

The 5-day total of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning concludes at around 51.90 crores in India. It has officially crossed the 50 crore mark, which is a big milestone in its first week!

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 17.50 crores

Day 2: 18 crores

Day 3: 5.80 crores

Day 4: 5.60 crores

Day 5: 5 crores

Total: 51.90 crore net

Including taxes, the gross earnings of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning surges to 61.24 crores.

Only 2.10 crore away from Tom Cruise’s top 3 Indian grossers!

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is currently Tom Cruise’s 4th highest-grosser in India. It is only 2.10 crore away from beating Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation, which minted 54 crore net in its lifetime.

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s top 3 grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 120 crores Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 54 crores

It will easily surpass Rogue Nation today. However, it remains crucial for Mission: Impossible 8 to hold its fort strong and not fall below the 5 crore mark. Or else the dream of axing Dead Reckoning Part One will remain unfulfilled.

