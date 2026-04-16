The Devil Wears Prada 2 is already generating a huge buzz as it gears up for a theatrical release, but breaking into the list of May’s biggest domestic opening weekends is a whole different ball game. The list is dominated by MCU juggernauts and $100 million debut giants, and this top 10 opening weekends club is not easy to crack.

Although the sequel carries strong brand recall and nostalgia, it will need more than just fashion and fan love to compete with superhero-sized numbers. The question is, can it truly pull off a box office miracle, or will it fall short of the heavyweight benchmark? Scroll below for the opening weekend projection of the sequel and how it compares to May’s top 10 openers ever.

How much is The Devil Wears Prada 2 projected to win on its opening weekend in North America?

According to Deadline’s report, The Devil Wears Prada 2 will have a stronger debut than its predecessor. The sequel is tracking to gross more than $66 million in its domestic opening weekend. The comedy drama’s tickets went on sale last month. It is expected to benefit at the domestic box office against releases including Mortal Kombat II and Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Can it break into the top 10 biggest debuts among May releases ever?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, the 10th-biggest opening weekend ever among May releases belongs to Tom Cruise-led Top Gun: Maverick, with $126.7 million. The list is filled with MCU biggies, and even at #11 are Deadpool & Wolverine, with a $125.5 million debut weekend gross. Therefore, it would have to earn around $127 million on its three-day opening weekend to break into the top 10 biggest opening weekends for May releases. With a $66 million+ projected debut, breaking into the top 10 is unlikely.

Check out the top 10 biggest May openers at the domestic box office

The Avengers – $207.4 million Avengers: Age of Ultron – $191.3 million Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – $187.4 million Captain America: Civil War – $179.1 million Iron Man 3 – $174.1 million Spider-Man 3 – $151.1 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – $146.5 million Lilo & Stitch – $146.0 million Iron Man 2 – $128.1 million Top Gun: Maverick – $126.7 million

Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Emily Blunt starrer The Devil Wears Prada 2 will be released on May 1.

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